Reviewing Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) & Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC)

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Free Report) and Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Tejon Ranch and Great Eagle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tejon Ranch -1.17% -0.11% -0.09% Great Eagle N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.6% of Tejon Ranch shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of Tejon Ranch shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tejon Ranch 1 0 0 0 1.00 Great Eagle 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk and Volatility

Tejon Ranch has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Eagle has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tejon Ranch and Great Eagle”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tejon Ranch $45.31 million 9.34 $2.69 million ($0.01) -1,574.00 Great Eagle $1.39 billion 1.00 -$222.33 million N/A N/A

Tejon Ranch has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Great Eagle.

Summary

Tejon Ranch beats Great Eagle on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development. It is also involved in the activities related to communications leases, a power plant lease, and landscape maintenance. This segment leases land to various auto service stations with convenience stores, fast-food operations, service diner-style restaurant, a motel, an antique shop, and a post office; various microwave repeater locations, radio and cellular transmitter sites, and fiber optic cable routes; and package of land for an electric power plant. The Resort/Residential Real Estate Development segment engages in land entitlement, planning, pre-construction engineering, stewardship, and conservation activities. The Mineral Resources segment includes oil and gas royalties, rock and aggregate royalties, and royalties from a cement operation leased to National Cement Company of California, Inc.; and the management of water assets and infrastructure projects. The Farming segment farms permanent crops, such as wine grapes, almonds, and pistachios in package of land. It also manages the farming of alfalfa and forage mix on package of land in the Antelope Valley; and leases package of land for growing vegetables, as well as almonds. The Ranch Operations segment provides game management and ancillary land services comprising grazing leases and filming, as well as various guided hunts. Tejon Ranch Co. was founded in 1843 and is based in Lebec, California.

About Great Eagle

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Hong Kong, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments. The company engages in leasing furnished apartments and properties; and flexible workspace, asset management, hotel accommodation, food and banquet, and restaurant operations. It also owns and operates hotels under The Langham, Cordis, and Eaton brand names. In addition, the company offers secretarial, staff, maintenance and repair, consultancy, and advisory services, as well as property maintenance and leasing services. Further, it sales building materials; invests in securities; manages real estate investment trust, computer system solutions, project management and advisory, treasury management, investment, and investment fund management services, as well as real estate agency services; procurement and financing, warehousing, general trading, hospitality, and hotel management services; and issues medium term notes. Great Eagle Holdings Limited was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

