Orthofix Medical Inc. $OFIX Stock Position Raised by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) by 60.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,633 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP owned approximately 0.06% of Orthofix Medical worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Philosophy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $6,047,000. Engine Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 8.4% during the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 3,741,390 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $61,022,000 after acquiring an additional 290,646 shares during the period. Juniper Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 2,137,374 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,861,000 after acquiring an additional 200,125 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on OFIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Orthofix Medical in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Orthofix Medical from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Orthofix Medical Stock Performance

OFIX stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.04. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $20.73. The company has a market capitalization of $579.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $203.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.89 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 15.29% and a negative return on equity of 25.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orthofix Medical Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

