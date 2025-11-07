Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Aon plc $AON

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 61,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,026,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in AON by 318.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,350,000 after buying an additional 2,288,397 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $505,108,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $490,634,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AON by 15.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,507,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,391,000 after purchasing an additional 473,594 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 276.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 460,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,456,000 after purchasing an additional 338,373 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $400.00 to $426.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of AON from $419.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded AON to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AON from $393.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.07.

AON opened at $339.91 on Friday. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $323.73 and a fifty-two week high of $412.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $354.50 and its 200 day moving average is $357.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. AON had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.91%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

