Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT Shares Acquired by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,802 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,690 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $23,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 2,184.6% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 41.4% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 200.0% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $13,710,537.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,445,911,452.29. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total transaction of $306,835.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,492,018 shares in the company, valued at $907,874,317.54. This represents a 0.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. KeyCorp cut Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.57.

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT stock opened at $80.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.12 and a 12-month high of $114.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.19.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 111.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Fortinet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.660-2.700 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.730-0.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

