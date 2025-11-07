Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $20.82 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $20,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $343,764,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,296.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 407,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,366,000 after acquiring an additional 390,374 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,143,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $724,984,000 after purchasing an additional 174,056 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,407,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,966,767,000 after purchasing an additional 121,545 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,175,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,379,467,000 after purchasing an additional 89,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $890.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $580.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $704.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $813.00 to $831.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $792.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.27, for a total value of $4,252,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,843.04. This represents a 73.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $646.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $586.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $567.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.31. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $476.49 and a fifty-two week high of $834.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $2.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.43%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

