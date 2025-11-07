Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $21,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HLT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,115,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,938,000 after buying an additional 104,802 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,836,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,530,000 after buying an additional 364,307 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 22.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,631,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,612,000 after acquiring an additional 847,353 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,140,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,135,000 after purchasing an additional 494,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,720,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,521,000 after buying an additional 398,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 11,905 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $3,207,207.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 79,451 shares in the company, valued at $21,404,099.40. The trade was a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $291.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $265.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.20. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.04 and a 12 month high of $279.80.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.78%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.940-2.030 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.970-8.060 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.68%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.