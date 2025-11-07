Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,367 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $28,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In related news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 24,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $6,799,285.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 909,579 shares in the company, valued at $247,696,553.28. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.39, for a total value of $7,331,700.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 876,527 shares of company stock valued at $218,129,954 in the last ninety days. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on DASH shares. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on DoorDash from $316.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $191.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.15.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $196.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $259.57 and a 200 day moving average of $237.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $83.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.73 and a beta of 1.70. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.40 and a 12 month high of $285.50.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Further Reading

