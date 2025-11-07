Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG Shares Sold by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,499 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $28,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.6% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Gary M. Rodkin purchased 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $185.95 per share, for a total transaction of $40,723.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,575,632.55. The trade was a 1.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glyn Aeppel purchased 208 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $185.95 per share, for a total transaction of $38,677.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 19,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,326.75. This trade represents a 1.09% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought 2,163 shares of company stock worth $401,605 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group stock opened at $180.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.25. The stock has a market cap of $59.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.34 and a 1-year high of $190.13.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 72.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.600-12.700 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.15. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 128.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on SPG shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.69.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

