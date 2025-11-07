Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $20.46 Million Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $20,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. TKG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 99.6% in the second quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,151,000. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GWW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,006.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,035.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,215.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,059.86.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 1.0%

GWW opened at $952.48 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $893.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,227.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $974.89 and its 200 day moving average is $1,014.79.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $10.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 49.63% and a net margin of 10.99%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 39.000-39.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.35%.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $992.86, for a total transaction of $496,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 1,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,758,355.06. The trade was a 22.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Stories

