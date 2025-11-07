Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 7,250 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 143,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $18,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 4.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,110,000 after buying an additional 45,586 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 8.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 37.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 166,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,740,000 after acquiring an additional 45,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $120.53 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.88 and a 52-week high of $163.93. The company has a market cap of $74.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Airbnb has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the topic of several research reports. Phillip Securities raised shares of Airbnb from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. BNP Paribas raised Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.70.

Insider Activity

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total value of $75,282.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 196,006 shares in the company, valued at $24,592,872.82. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 7,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 436,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,754,100. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,446,760 shares of company stock valued at $179,726,429. 27.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

