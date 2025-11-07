Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $17.78 Million Stake in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 315,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,759 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $17,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of D. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 34,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 208,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,717,000 after purchasing an additional 59,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.90.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.3%

D stock opened at $60.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.63. Dominion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $62.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 16.45%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.330-3.480 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 90.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 4,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.35 per share, with a total value of $250,573.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 161,237 shares in the company, valued at $9,730,652.95. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

