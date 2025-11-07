Public Storage $PSA Stake Reduced by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,848 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $25,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $271,196,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,164,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,670,000 after purchasing an additional 475,342 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,297,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,735,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,206,046,000 after purchasing an additional 143,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Public Storage by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,546,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,774,000 after purchasing an additional 138,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $273.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $256.60 and a 12 month high of $355.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $291.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.60.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.07. Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 39.53%.The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.700-17.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 124.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSA. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Public Storage from $309.00 to $307.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Public Storage from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Public Storage from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.38.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

