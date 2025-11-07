Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,993 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $29,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 488.6% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 5,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5.5% during the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 7.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $794.35.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 7.8%

PH stock opened at $834.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $756.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $710.40. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a twelve month low of $488.45 and a twelve month high of $851.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.62 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.20 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total transaction of $3,472,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,420,157.52. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

