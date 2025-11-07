Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $35,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.7% in the second quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $469.15 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $410.11 and a 1-year high of $576.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $483.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $467.51. The company has a market cap of $108.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 111.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.84 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total transaction of $3,826,183.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491.04. The trade was a 99.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on LMT. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $513.47.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

