Cigna Group $CI Shares Bought by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,671 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $31,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cigna Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,056,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,966,690,000 after buying an additional 1,094,327 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,654,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,834,493,000 after acquiring an additional 98,715 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,889,733 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,924,722,000 after acquiring an additional 117,125 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna Group by 21.5% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,886,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,607,716,000 after purchasing an additional 865,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna Group by 86,071.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,475,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,148,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock opened at $256.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $293.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.18. Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $239.51 and a 12 month high of $350.00.

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The health services provider reported $7.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $69.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.40 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.51 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. Analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cigna Group from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $354.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.91.

In related news, CEO David Cordani bought 4,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $241.88 per share, with a total value of $999,931.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 157,935 shares in the company, valued at $38,201,317.80. This represents a 2.69% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $8,557,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,400. This represents a 52.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

