Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 1,549 Shares of Viper Energy Inc. $VNOM

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,243 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNOM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 28.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,016,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $587,708,000 after buying an additional 2,921,832 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Viper Energy by 12.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,953,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $539,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,933 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Viper Energy by 21.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,996,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $451,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,093 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Viper Energy by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,751,660 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $124,238,000 after purchasing an additional 442,235 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Viper Energy by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,980,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,432,000 after purchasing an additional 539,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VNOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. TD Securities set a $54.00 target price on Viper Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Viper Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Viper Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.27.

Viper Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $36.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.89. Viper Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 20.62%.The firm had revenue of $418.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Viper Energy Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Viper Energy Profile

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Stories

