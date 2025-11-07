Oracle Corporation $ORCL Holdings Increased by Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,678 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 1.4% of Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $26,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 284.9% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $244.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $279.05 and a 200-day moving average of $229.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.49, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 49,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total transaction of $13,971,282.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 151,999 shares in the company, valued at $43,018,756.98. The trade was a 24.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total transaction of $10,869,660.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 132,656 shares in the company, valued at $42,603,800.96. This trade represents a 20.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 204,254 shares of company stock valued at $60,227,807 in the last three months. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. BNP Paribas set a $377.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Oracle from $363.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $355.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.69.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

