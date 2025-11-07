Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Target Corporation $TGT

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,968 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 407.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,970,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,666,672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,825,586 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth about $595,839,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,370,062 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $560,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Target by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,194,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $542,020,000 after acquiring an additional 370,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,028,486 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $420,413,000 after acquiring an additional 229,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

TGT opened at $89.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.36. Target Corporation has a twelve month low of $85.36 and a twelve month high of $158.42.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Target from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

