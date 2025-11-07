Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWG Holdings LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,144,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 54.7% during the second quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.3% in the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE:TYL opened at $465.12 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $450.00 and a twelve month high of $661.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $517.97 and a 200-day moving average of $551.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $595.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.300-11.500 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.30, for a total transaction of $403,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,487.60. The trade was a 19.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.65, for a total transaction of $2,242,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,018.95. The trade was a 36.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,099,000. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TYL. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Tyler Technologies from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $660.09.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

