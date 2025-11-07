Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $33.61 Million Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $33,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 22.9% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 1,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,522,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,474,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.54, for a total transaction of $2,396,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,186,742.58. This trade represents a 7.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.60, for a total value of $3,825,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 85,920 shares in the company, valued at $25,569,792. This represents a 13.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,855 shares of company stock valued at $8,916,928. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AJG opened at $245.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $290.52 and a 200-day moving average of $307.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 0.71. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $239.47 and a 1 year high of $351.23.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.19). Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 38.86%.

Several research analysts have commented on AJG shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $330.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $365.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.73.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

