Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Stock Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF $FTSL

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 682,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,305,000 after acquiring an additional 21,844 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 91,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $686,000.

NASDAQ FTSL opened at $45.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.89. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $46.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

