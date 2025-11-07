Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $773,405,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $454,530,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,125,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,322,550,000 after purchasing an additional 359,822 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 210.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 88,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,911,000 after purchasing an additional 59,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 348.1% during the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 73,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,670,000 after buying an additional 56,819 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 2.0%

VGT stock opened at $762.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $745.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $676.63. The company has a market capitalization of $112.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $451.00 and a twelve month high of $806.99.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

