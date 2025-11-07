First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $1.51 Billion Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 59.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,786,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,268,478 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company accounts for approximately 3.0% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 3.07% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $1,513,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 7,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.0% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $171,937.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,226 shares in the company, valued at $4,167,375. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,032 shares of company stock valued at $193,040 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $177.44 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $162.29 and a 12-month high of $251.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.23%. Research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.82%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.40.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

