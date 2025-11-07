Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,980,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,277,000 after acquiring an additional 11,472,071 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4,390.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,444,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278,295 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at about $61,110,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 22.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 10,480,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,933,000 after buying an additional 1,895,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 24.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,460,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,588,000 after buying an additional 1,255,022 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $26.58.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $33.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.83.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is -42.90%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.