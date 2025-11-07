Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,003 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 54.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 259.4% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 37.8% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,005.41, for a total value of $2,513,525.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,021,640. The trade was a 38.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $958.72, for a total transaction of $3,834,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,604,755.20. This trade represents a 15.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 17,447 shares of company stock valued at $16,206,497 in the last ninety days. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FIX shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $875.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,069.00 price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, October 24th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson set a $810.00 price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $819.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $958.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $826.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $639.72. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $276.44 and a 52-week high of $1,020.26. The firm has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 10.06%.The business had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 10.16%.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.