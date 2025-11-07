SouthState Corp Reduces Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL

SouthState Corp reduced its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,983 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $100.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.81. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $89.76 and a one year high of $108.79.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

