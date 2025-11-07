SouthState Corp Reduces Stock Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

SouthState Corp decreased its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its stake in RTX by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Aurdan Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 2.3% in the second quarter. Aurdan Capital Management LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Robert W. Baird set a $203.00 target price on RTX in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.47.

RTX Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE RTX opened at $175.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.07. RTX Corporation has a one year low of $112.27 and a one year high of $181.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.76.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $22.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.26 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.85%.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $873,547.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,729,013.40. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $1,187,900.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,798.40. The trade was a 31.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 38,471 shares of company stock valued at $6,210,875 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.