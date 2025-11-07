SouthState Corp Increases Position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF $JMUB

SouthState Corp boosted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 243.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,839 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JMUB. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 14,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optima Capital LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Optima Capital LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS JMUB opened at $50.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a one year low of $47.95 and a one year high of $51.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.75.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1214 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

