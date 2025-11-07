SouthState Corp Sells 1,629 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

SouthState Corp decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,629,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,940,883,000 after purchasing an additional 363,429 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,599,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,281,871,000 after buying an additional 57,669 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,681,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $880,871,000 after buying an additional 81,955 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,518,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $850,176,000 after acquiring an additional 253,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,949,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $743,118,000 after acquiring an additional 229,198 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $203.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.82. The stock has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $163.19 and a twelve month high of $207.58.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

