SouthState Corp Has $838,000 Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW

SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Curio Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 20,700.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 416 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3,483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,787.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 453 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $324,480.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 47,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,970,648.35. The trade was a 6.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TROW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $109.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TROW

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of TROW opened at $102.15 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $125.81. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.55 and a 200-day moving average of $100.56.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 28.72%.The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.34%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.