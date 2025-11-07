HORAN Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in MDU Resources Group, Inc. $MDU

HORAN Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 241.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 19.0% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 99,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 103.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,343,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,727,000 after acquiring an additional 682,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 230.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MDU Resources Group news, CFO Jason L. Vollmer purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $80,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 344,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,536,886.36. The trade was a 1.47% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on MDU shares. Wall Street Zen lowered MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of MDU Resources Group to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group Stock Up 5.0%

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.04 and a one year high of $20.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.93 and a 200 day moving average of $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.73.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 8.25%.The business had revenue of $315.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. MDU Resources Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.900-0.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

MDU Resources Group Profile

(Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.