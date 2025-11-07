SouthState Corp Has $727,000 Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

SouthState Corp cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 205.0% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. LJI Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisory Team LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,764,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $139.57 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $112.05 and a 52 week high of $142.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.72.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

