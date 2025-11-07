SouthState Corp Lowers Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

SouthState Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,821 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 476.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 241.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.3% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.6% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.84. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $29.72. The firm has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

