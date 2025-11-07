Calix (NYSE:CALX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CALX. Roth Capital set a $85.00 target price on shares of Calix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Calix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Calix in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Calix from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Calix Stock Down 4.3%

NYSE CALX opened at $64.32 on Wednesday. Calix has a twelve month low of $28.60 and a twelve month high of $71.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -535.96 and a beta of 1.44.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $265.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.21 million. Calix had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. Calix’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Calix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.350-0.410 EPS. Research analysts expect that Calix will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 76,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,976,075. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $3,267,000.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 490,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,434,800. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Calix by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Calix by 12.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Calix by 4.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Calix by 1.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Calix by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

