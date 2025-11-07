Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF $VDC Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,336,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,962,000 after purchasing an additional 22,381 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $206.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.34. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $202.96 and a 1-year high of $226.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.56.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

