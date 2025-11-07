Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Barclays

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $118.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the food distribution company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PFGC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.40.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:PFGC opened at $95.05 on Thursday. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $109.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The food distribution company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.87 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 0.54%.Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Performance Food Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Performance Food Group

In other news, insider Erika T. Davis sold 4,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $433,844.32. Following the sale, the insider owned 55,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,566,093.96. The trade was a 7.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hugh Patrick Hatcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total transaction of $525,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 47,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,007,110.85. This trade represents a 9.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 42,768 shares of company stock worth $4,373,921 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Performance Food Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,229,169 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $489,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,763 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,954,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 40.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,187,869 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $407,922,000 after buying an additional 1,503,703 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth about $152,717,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter worth about $69,456,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Performance Food Group

(Get Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.