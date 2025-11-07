Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Stock Price Down 14.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report) dropped 14.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,522 and last traded at GBX 1,522. Approximately 166,325,172 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7,989% from the average daily volume of 2,056,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,771.

HIK has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,560 to GBX 2,510 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,100 to GBX 2,850 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,600 to GBX 2,500 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,615.

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,734.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,896.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.41.

In other news, insider Mazen Darwazah purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,603 per share, with a total value of £224,420. Also, insider Laura Balan Balan acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,821 per share, with a total value of £63,735. 17.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

At Hikma we help put better health within reach, every day. By creating high-quality medicines and making them accessible to the people who need them, we help to shape a healthier world that enriches all our communities. We help deliver this by living our culture, delivering our strategy, and acting responsibly.

