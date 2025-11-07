ETF Store Inc. Sells 1,893 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

ETF Store Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of ETF Store Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,706,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,072,000 after purchasing an additional 958,633 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 60,371,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,678,000 after buying an additional 1,778,345 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 59,628,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,902,000 after buying an additional 1,840,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,599,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,353,000 after buying an additional 1,425,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,514,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,426,000 after acquiring an additional 11,830,891 shares during the period.

VEA stock opened at $60.42 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

