Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Trading Down 14.1% – Time to Sell?

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report) fell 14.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,522 and last traded at GBX 1,522. 166,325,172 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7,989% from the average session volume of 2,056,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,771.

HIK has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,560 to GBX 2,510 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,100 to GBX 2,850 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,600 to GBX 2,500 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,615.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,734.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,896.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.82, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.66.

In other news, insider Mazen Darwazah acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,603 per share, with a total value of £224,420. Also, insider Laura Balan Balan acquired 3,500 shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,821 per share, for a total transaction of £63,735. 17.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

At Hikma we help put better health within reach, every day. By creating high-quality medicines and making them accessible to the people who need them, we help to shape a healthier world that enriches all our communities. We help deliver this by living our culture, delivering our strategy, and acting responsibly.

