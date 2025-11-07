GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys Shares of 658 iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF $AOA

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its stake in iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 36.0% during the first quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period.

iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA AOA opened at $88.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.79. iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $90.35.

About iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

