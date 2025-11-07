172 Shares in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO Bought by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 172 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 41.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Fair Isaac by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FICO has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,230.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Griffin Securities set a $1,800.00 price target on Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,590.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,000.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,118.50.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,676.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.55, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,603.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,670.66. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 12 month low of $1,300.00 and a 12 month high of $2,402.51.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $515.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.38 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 32.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.54 EPS. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,631.34, for a total transaction of $8,062,082.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 43,207 shares in the company, valued at $70,485,307.38. This trade represents a 10.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,032 shares of company stock worth $28,094,085. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

