GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF $DFNM

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LJI Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 50,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning increased its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, One Degree Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc now owns 22,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

DFNM opened at $48.22 on Friday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.24 and a 12 month high of $48.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.57.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

