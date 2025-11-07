Simmons Bank Sells 932 Shares of IDEX Corporation $IEX

Simmons Bank lessened its holdings in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in IDEX were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in IDEX in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in IDEX in the second quarter worth about $42,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in IDEX during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 42.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on IDEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer set a $210.00 price target on IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. DA Davidson set a $180.00 price target on IDEX and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on IDEX from $208.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $204.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.86.

IDEX Trading Down 0.9%

IEX stock opened at $166.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.13. IDEX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $153.36 and a fifty-two week high of $237.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 13.97%.The company had revenue of $712.00 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading

