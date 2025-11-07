Simmons Bank Acquires Shares of 3,152 iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 970,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,986,000 after purchasing an additional 32,249 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 50,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,000.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $67.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.09 and a 1 year high of $69.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.91.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

