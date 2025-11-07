Insider Selling: Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) CEO Sells $42,591.00 in Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) CEO Kyle Gano sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total transaction of $42,591.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 140,407 shares in the company, valued at $19,933,581.79. The trade was a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $154.80 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.23 and a 1 year high of $157.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.87. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.22.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.46. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 15.95%.The firm had revenue of $794.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. AlTi Global Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% during the third quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Featured Articles

