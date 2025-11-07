Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 1,693 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $207.55 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.14 and a fifty-two week high of $198.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.01 and a 200-day moving average of $190.55.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

