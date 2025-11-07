Paula Green Sells 1,084 Shares of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) SVP Paula Green sold 1,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $34,774.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 142,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,561,358.96. This represents a 0.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Paula Green also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

On Thursday, October 30th, Paula Green sold 6,920 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $217,564.80.

On Monday, October 6th, Paula Green sold 9,724 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $313,015.56.

On Monday, September 22nd, Paula Green sold 295 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $8,130.20.

On Monday, September 8th, Paula Green sold 892 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $22,977.92.

Twist Bioscience Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $30.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.73. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 2.43. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $24.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.33.

Institutional Trading of Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $96.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.52 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Corporation will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWST. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 15.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TWST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TWST

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.