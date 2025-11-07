Unity Software Inc. $U Position Boosted by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,725 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 72.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 3.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Unity Software by 1,321.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after buying an additional 276,081 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Unity Software by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 44,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Unity Software by 30,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Unity Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Unity Software from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut Unity Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.50 to $40.80 in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.38.

NYSE U opened at $39.83 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $46.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.93 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $470.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.87 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 9.47% and a negative net margin of 24.15%.The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Unity Software has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $9,957,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,548,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,662,655.18. This trade represents a 13.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander Blum sold 63,813 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $2,514,870.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 603,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,796,191.51. The trade was a 9.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 2,386,951 shares of company stock worth $101,340,159 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

