FY2025 EPS Estimates for Pet Valu Reduced by Atb Cap Markets

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Pet Valu in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.68. The consensus estimate for Pet Valu’s current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Pet Valu’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Get Pet Valu alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Pet Valu from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Pet Valu from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pet Valu from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Pet Valu from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Pet Valu from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pet Valu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.89.

Pet Valu Price Performance

Shares of PET stock opened at C$27.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.93. Pet Valu has a 1 year low of C$22.53 and a 1 year high of C$39.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$33.73.

Pet Valu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing pet-related products through its stores. Its products include Dry Food, Wet Food, Frozen raw food, Jerky Treats, and Training treats among others. The services offered by the company include Dog Wash, Adoption, Grooming, and Frozen Raw.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pet Valu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pet Valu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.