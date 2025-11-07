FY2025 Earnings Estimate for TSE:CRR Issued By Desjardins

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Thursday, November 6th. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar now forecasts that the company will earn $1.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.29. Desjardins also issued estimates for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Separately, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.