FY2025 Earnings Estimate for TSE:CRR Issued By Desjardins

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2025

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRRFree Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Thursday, November 6th. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar now forecasts that the company will earn $1.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.29. Desjardins also issued estimates for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Read Our Latest Report on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR)

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.